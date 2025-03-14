Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,060 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Globe Life worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globe Life by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This trade represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

