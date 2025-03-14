Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.74 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,327 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.09% of Docebo worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in Docebo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $9,071,000. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.
Docebo Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of DCBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.60. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
