Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.74 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,327 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.09% of Docebo worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in Docebo by 6.6% in the third quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,022 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $9,071,000. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 3,546,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,760,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Docebo in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Docebo Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DCBO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.60. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Docebo

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.