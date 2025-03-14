Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $14.07 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Qualys worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 56.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $174.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $941,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $73,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,226.04. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,742 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

