Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,335 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 41,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after buying an additional 810,807 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Chubb by 49.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

CB opened at $288.57 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.