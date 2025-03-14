Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 622,106 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,106 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.24% of OLO worth $15,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in OLO by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of OLO by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

