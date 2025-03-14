Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 23,844 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Hess Midstream worth $14,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HESM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $430,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

