Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Haemonetics worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.