Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 764,523 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,523 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

