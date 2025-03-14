ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOBP traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

