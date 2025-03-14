Conflux Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $418.98 million and approximately $65.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,371.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00108602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00395915 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00249071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00021704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,107,711,944 coins and its circulating supply is 5,020,212,650 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,107,585,054.91 with 5,020,085,038.44 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.08168905 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 196 active market(s) with $75,303,951.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.