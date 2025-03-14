Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 1,245,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,135,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

