Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 1,245,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,135,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SID. StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 11.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.