Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $76,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

EMR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.