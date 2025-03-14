Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,007 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $71,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Medtronic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,243,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,315,000 after buying an additional 105,611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Medtronic by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,530,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,290,000 after buying an additional 371,742 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 192,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

