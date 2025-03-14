Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 8,211 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $81,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $196.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

