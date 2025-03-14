Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,079 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $96,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 723,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

