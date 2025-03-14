Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.72% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $108,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

JHMM opened at $55.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

