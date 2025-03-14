Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $85.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $85,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,687 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after acquiring an additional 184,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,093,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,353 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

