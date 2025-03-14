Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 47,599 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.75% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $57,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.