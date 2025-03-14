Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,446 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $65,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

