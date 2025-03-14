Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 680.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,731 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

