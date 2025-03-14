Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $25,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after buying an additional 304,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after buying an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 237,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

