CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 230.7% in February

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 230.7% from the February 13th total of 145,100 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNEY stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 196,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,865. CN Energy Group. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

