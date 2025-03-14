CMO Group (LON:CMO) Shares Up 75.6% – Time to Buy?

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 75.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.59 ($0.03). 635,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,493,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

CMO Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.37. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

CMO Group Company Profile

CMO was founded in 2008 as Construction Materials Online by four individuals with a traditional merchants background who spotted an opportunity to disrupt what remains a predominantly offline sector by launching a dedicated online roofing merchant. Roofing Superstore made its first commercial sale in 2009.

Drainage Superstore was the second organic addition to the Group, making its first commercial sale in 2014 followed by a third organic addition, Insulation Superstore in 2015.

