Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 910 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

