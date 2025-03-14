Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,582 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

