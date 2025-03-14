Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 104 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.23.

Shares of PAYX opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $158.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

