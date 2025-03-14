Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $122.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

