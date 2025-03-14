Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $328,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,309,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.24 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

