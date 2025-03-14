Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $202.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

