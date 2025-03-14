Citigroup Upgrades NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.
NET Power Price Performance
NPWR stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. NET Power has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in NET Power by 2,727.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
