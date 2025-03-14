Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after buying an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,308,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,826,000 after purchasing an additional 97,705 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 1.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $288.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.