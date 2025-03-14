Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.18

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 16th. This is a 16.4% increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
Chorus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37.
About Chorus
