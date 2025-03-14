Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

