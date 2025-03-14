China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS CSUAY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 11,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

