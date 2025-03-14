China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.76 and last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 28741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.37.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.13.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

