Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Holdings Reduced by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400,782 shares during the quarter. Chimerix comprises 1.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 3.14% of Chimerix worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 496,823 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 66.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.47 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $761.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMRX

Chimerix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.