CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

