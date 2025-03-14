CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. United Bank grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 24.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,952,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This trade represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

