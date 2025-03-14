Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Earnings Beat

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.57. 103,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 341,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.32 billion.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
