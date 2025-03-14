Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Earnings Beat

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.57. 103,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 341,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.32 billion.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Price Performance

Central Puerto Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.