Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:COR opened at $255.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $263.70.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.90.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

