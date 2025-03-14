CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in CDW by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

CDW Stock Down 1.9 %

CDW stock opened at $163.50 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $162.84 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.