CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,010,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 301,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.53%.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.