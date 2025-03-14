CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Update

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,010,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000.
Shares of NYSE IGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 301,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.69.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
