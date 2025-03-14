Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. Casper has a market capitalization of $139.64 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83,314.59 or 1.00109122 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,628.10 or 0.99284246 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,370,255,731 coins and its circulating supply is 12,914,042,931 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,369,366,223 with 12,913,183,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01061411 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $5,003,343.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

