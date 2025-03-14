CARV Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.79 Million (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One CARV token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CARV has a market capitalization of $59.79 million and $11.57 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CARV has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About CARV

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,090,167 tokens. The official website for CARV is carv.io. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 200,090,167.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.29601857 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $12,269,481.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

