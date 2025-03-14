Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

