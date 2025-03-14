Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

