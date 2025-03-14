Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $141.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

