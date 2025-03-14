Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $554.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

