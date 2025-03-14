Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,025,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $44.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $708.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

