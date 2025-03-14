Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

